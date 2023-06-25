Scattered T-Showers Today into Monday morning then Nice Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Scattered Showers and T-Storms will continue across Minnesota Today ( Sunday June 25 ) as a Storm System will be centered over Wisconsin and moves off to the east.  Minnesota is on the Cooler side of the Storm System Today meaning the Risk for Severe T-Storms Today will be to the southeast from Chicago and south through Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Memphis and Little Rock.  A few T-Storms in Minnesota Today could produce a quick downpour of rain and small hail.   

Temperatures will be Cooler this week with highs Monday through next Saturday July 1 in the low to mid 80s.  Humidity will be low Monday into Tuesday then increase Wednesday through Friday with T-Storms possible at times especially on Wednesday into Thursday morning.  Strong T-Storms will be possible with Damaging Winds on Wednesday into Thursday including the Twin Cities area and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

TODAY: 

Muggy  and  Mainly  Cloudy  with  some  Peeks  of  Sun  along  with  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  at  times  and  Breezy  Conditions  –  T-Storms  could  produce  Heavy  Downpours  of  Rain.  Chance  for  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  is  100%.

HIGH:  73  Degrees. 

Wind: West-Northwest  at  10  to  15  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Partly  Cloudy  with  Spotty  T-Showers  and  Breezy  Conditions.  Chance  for  Spotty  T-Showers  is  60%. 

LOW:   62  Degrees.   

Wind: Northwest  at  10  to  15  mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud  and  Sun  Mix  and  Breezy  with  Isolated  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Isolated  T-Storms  is  40%.

HIGH:  80  Degrees. 

Wind: North  at  10  to  20  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   63  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………………84 / 66  Mainly Sunny with Light Winds.  

WEDNESDAY…………….81 / 66  Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms – a Strong T-Storms possible.  Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

THURSDAY…………….….82 / 67  AM Scattered T-Storms then Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

FRIDAY…………………..….84 / 66  Partly Cloudy with Scattered PM T-Storms.  Chance for PM T-Storms is 60%.

SATURDAY…………………82 / 66  Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 64 and 83

