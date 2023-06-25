Scattered T-Showers Today into Monday morning then Nice Monday afternoon through Tuesday.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms will continue across Minnesota Today ( Sunday June 25 ) as a Storm System will be centered over Wisconsin and moves off to the east. Minnesota is on the Cooler side of the Storm System Today meaning the Risk for Severe T-Storms Today will be to the southeast from Chicago and south through Indianapolis, Louisville, Nashville, Memphis and Little Rock. A few T-Storms in Minnesota Today could produce a quick downpour of rain and small hail.

Temperatures will be Cooler this week with highs Monday through next Saturday July 1 in the low to mid 80s. Humidity will be low Monday into Tuesday then increase Wednesday through Friday with T-Storms possible at times especially on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Strong T-Storms will be possible with Damaging Winds on Wednesday into Thursday including the Twin Cities area and southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

TODAY:

Muggy and Mainly Cloudy with some Peeks of Sun along with Scattered Showers and T-Storms at times and Breezy Conditions – T-Storms could produce Heavy Downpours of Rain. Chance for Scattered Showers and T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 73 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Showers and Breezy Conditions. Chance for Spotty T-Showers is 60%.

LOW: 62 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix and Breezy with Isolated T-Storms. Chance for Isolated T-Storms is 40%.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 63 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………………84 / 66 Mainly Sunny with Light Winds.

WEDNESDAY…………….81 / 66 Cloud & Sun Mix with Scattered T-Storms – a Strong T-Storms possible. Chance for Scattered T-Storms is 80%.

THURSDAY…………….….82 / 67 AM Scattered T-Storms then Partly Cloudy. Chance for AM Scattered T-Storms is 50%.

FRIDAY…………………..….84 / 66 Partly Cloudy with Scattered PM T-Storms. Chance for PM T-Storms is 60%.

SATURDAY…………………82 / 66 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 64 and 83

JONATHAN YUHAS