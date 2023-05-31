Scattered storms tonight, with hot, humid and sometimes stormy pattern holding

Good evening! Scattered storms are in place tonight, with isolated severe storms more likely across western Minnesota before sunset. Quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are the main threats. Any storms that develop will produce heavy rainfall. However, we aren’t looking at widespread storms tonight, or any day this week, and that means we won’t have widespread significant rainfall.

Heat and humidity hold each day this week, this weekend, and even next week. Storm chances decrease a bit by the weekend. The general timeline for storms each day will be late mid to late afternoon into the night.

Have a wonderful night!