Scattered storms this evening, isolated strong storms possible

Good evening! Scattered storms are again in place this evening, with isolated strong to severe storms possible this evening, mainly before sunset (8:53 PM). Isolated storms are possible overnight, but most of the overnight hours will remain dry. Tomorrow will by a tad warmer than today was, with highs back into the low-90s and upper-80s. While scattered showers and a few storms (mainly not strong) are possible Saturday afternoon & evening, as well as Sunday PM, neither weekend day will bring us widespread significant rainfall (and most of both Saturday and Sunday are dry).

By Tuesday next week, we’re not as hot and humidity levels drop. Rainfall isn’t very promising in this current 7-day forecast, so drought conditions won’t likely improve.

Enjoy your weekend, and take breaks from the heat for you, kiddos and pets!