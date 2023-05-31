Scattered storms this evening across Minnesota and western Wisconsin

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for May 30, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

Scattered storm and isolated strong to severe storms are possible this evening, mainly before midnight with large hail, downpours and gusty winds being the main threats. The pattern we are in keeps storm chances in the forecast daily throughout this week, especially afternoon and evening storms. The greatest risk for strong to severe storms will be during the late afternoon and evening.

Heat and humidity are in full force throughout this week, with highs near 90° the rest of the week and through the weekend. We are near record highs this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. With this being the first prolonged period of heat and humidity, plan on taking breaks from the heat for you and your pets this week. Also have a plan in place for severe weather this week as well.

Have a wonderful night!