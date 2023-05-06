Scattered storms moving into the Twin Cities late Saturday

Scattered rain and storms are starting to push across the Twin Cities metro late Saturday afternoon through the evening. Lightning and downpours are likely, but some storms could have small hail and gusty winds. The best chances for storms will be in the south and east metro. Expect rain at some point from about 3:30 – 8:00 PM. After that, some isolated storms are possible through the late evening, ending before midnight.

Sunday is trending drier, with the rain and storms staying across southern Minnesota. With a bit of sun, temperatures will shoot into the low and mid 70s. If your outdoor plans got rained out today, push them to tomorrow!