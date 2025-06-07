Scattered storms continue Saturday night

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 7, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Minnesota on Sunday. Wildfire smoke might briefly cause some poor air quality.

Your evening plans will likely get wet in the metro. Scattered storms with downpours continue through sunset. Another line of storms is developing around the Red River Valley, and that will bring another round of rain tonight.

Some of the storms tonight could have damaging winds and some hail in northwest Minnesota. By the time they get to the Twin Cities, I expect some gusty winds, but the severe chances are much lower.

Rain chances shift east of I-35 Sunday morning. It will be a blustery day, as northwest wind gust 30-35 mph. If you have a graduation party planned outside, make sure you have something weighing down paper plate and napkins, or you are going to have a lot of clean-up.

Those gusty winds will also pull in more smoke from Canadian fires. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the whole state on Sunday. This will not be as bad as earlier this week. However, there could be enough smoke in the air to briefly make it tough for people with chronic respiratory issues.

More light rain moves in Sunday night through Monday, along with cooler temperatures. Highs fall into the mid 60s to start the work week.

For the remainder of the next week, temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s. By the middle of the week, you will feel more humidity, and that will help fuel scattered storms through the second half of the week.