Scattered storms continue Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for July 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

After parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul picked up 1 to 3 inches of rain Sunday morning, there are a few isolated downpours and storms developing this evening. Keep an eye on the radar on the KSTP Mobile App if you see some dark clouds through sunset Sunday. More fog is likely tonight, and some of it could be locally dense. Monday starts off with some sun, and that will be enough to boost temperatures into the low and mid 80s. Another round of storms develops in central Minnesota Monday afternoon, and moves into the Twin Cities by the evening. Severe weather chances are low, but some gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Just like today, most places that see rain will get another 0.25” to 0.50”, but locally stronger storms might drop another inch or two.

That wave is moving through a bit quicker in the newest forecast. It should mean the rain is done early Tuesday morning. However, the humidity will hang around through Tuesday afternoon. Northeast winds will make Wednesday cooler and comfortable. Soak that up, because more heat and humidity arrive by the end of the week. South winds push highs around 90° Saturday and Sunday.