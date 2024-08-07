Scattered showers arriving now! What you need to know – Chris

We’ve made it through the midpoint of the week! Happy Wednesday evening, and I hope this finds you well. Clouds and showers continue to increase across the state from west to east this evening, with scattered rain showers expected to last through the nighttime. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

Sunshine should return on Thursday, but it may take a moment with a bit of a dreary start and a nice finish. Temperatures should remain several degrees cooler than average for highs… only topping out in the upper 60s to around 70. Friday should be spectacular! We’re looking at all day sunshine and low humidity, though for August, it’ll feel a bit cool as highs reach the upper 60s.

This sunshine and pleasant trend continues into the weekend and early next week. I’m tracking the next shot at rain drops Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Enjoy a cozy evening, friends, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece