Scattered showers and t’storms possible this weekend, then heat and humid return in full force

Tonight’s air quality in the moderate (yellow) category, which could be irritating for some people. However, we don’t have air quality alerts in place. Temperatures tonight are the coolest in this current 7-day forecast, with lows in the mid-50s. We’ll have some increasing cloud cover overnight west to east, with a few daytime sctd. showers and t’storms mainly across western Minnesota to about St. Cloud. The best shot at rain tomorrow for the Twin Cities will by the evening hours. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible Saturday evening before sunset. Widespread rain is not in the forecast, but those who see a storm or two, will have a shot at localized heavy rain.

Father’s day features a few scattered showers and storms as well, but certainly not a washout. The Twin Cities. Next week is looking MUCH hotter and humid, with likely worsening drought as dry skies prevail throughout the workweek.

Have a wonderful weekend!