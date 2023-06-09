Scattered showers and storms across northern Minnesota this evening, and sctd. storms tomorrow for the Twin Cities
Good evening and happy Friday! Showers and storms continue to develop across northern Minnesota, tracking southward with a cold front moving in from Canada. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible across far northern Minnesota this evening before sunset. While a few showers and isolated storms are possible overnight, this is more likely across northern Minnesota. Central Minnesota stands a shot at a few showers and storms tomorrow, but unfortunately we aren’t looking at widespread moisture. Those that see a storm or two could see locally high rainfall totals, but otherwise, about 0.1″- 0.3″ of rainfall will be possible.
Your Saturday forecast is by no means a washout, and instead will see more dry periods than soggy ones.
Count on a good deal of cloud cover tomorrow, with sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday (highs in the mid to low-70s for Sunday with breezy northeasterly winds).
Our weather pattern into next week looks predominantly dry, and hot again midweek.
Have a wonderful weekend!