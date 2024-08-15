Scattered rain, downpours continue through Friday

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for August 15, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A slow-moving area of low pressure will sit across Minnesota and Wisconsin for the next couple of days. As it spins, scattered showers and a few storms move across both states from time to time. There could be a few downpours Thursday evening, but there has been very little lightning with any rain. At most, they would last 15 to 30 minutes and then move on. By Friday, the chances for any storms or downpours are even lower. However, you should expect at least a little light rain at some point. Under the clouds, temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s Friday afternoon.

This low is slowing down a bit in newer forecasts. That could mean clouds and a few light showers linger into Saturday morning. I still expect more sun by the afternoon, and highs around 80°. Wildfire smoke is possible as the low pulls away, and winds shift to the north. If you are using this weekend as one final family getaway up north, that is where air quality could be impacted by smoke. I will continue to update that part of the forecast through the weekend, and let you know if it becomes unhealthy. The weather is quiet for the start of next week. Expect highs in the low 80s and several dry days.