Scattered morning snow ending west to east towards lunch hour

Overnight one to two inches of snow fell across central Minnesota, with an additional one to two inches accumulating this morning. That brings snowfall totals overall between 2″ to 4″ across the Winter Weather Advisory Area by this afternoon.

While we have the chance for snowfall late morning and early afternoon, those snow showers will be light and even just flurries with little to no accumulation. Afternoon snowfall across western Wisconsin will still be moderate at times, with snow ending west to east.

The higher end of the snowfall total range will be along and north of I-94. Totals higher than four inches are expected for counties under the Winter Storm Warning (so Chisago, Polk, Dunn, Barron counties).

Winds pick up out of the northwest and colder air builds in tonight. Tomorrow features more sunshine and high temperatures in the upper teens.

Next week trend cold and quiet with temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees below average throughout the workweek.

Have a wonderful day!

Wren