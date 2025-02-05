Scattered light snow today, bigger snow Saturday

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for February 5, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northeast Minnesota and far northwest Wisconsin Wednesday evening through early Thursday. Widespread snow is likely.

We will see a few bursts of light snow in the Twin Cities late Wednesday. The first arrives in time for the afternoon and evening commute. With temperatures climbing into the mid 20s, treated roads will likely stay wet or have a little slush. Snow chances go up again late this evening, closer to 10:00 PM. This all wraps up overnight.

Snow totals will only be an inch or two in the Twin Cities metro. Parts of the south metro might not even seen an inch total. Farther north, 2 to 4 inches is likely from Alexandria to Hinckley to Rice Lake. 4 to 6 inches is expected around Brainerd, Hibbing, and Duluth.

Temperatures hold steady in the upper 10s and low 20s Thursday. You will feel strong north-northwest winds most of the day, gusting up to 45 mph at times. That will keep wind chills near or below zero. Friday is quieter and cold. That is the last day to get ready for a bigger snow this weekend.

If you need to get somewhere Saturday, you should prepare to drive through steady to heavy snow most of the morning and afternoon. Several inches of snow are possible from the Twin Cities through central Minnesota. It is too early to pinpoint totals, but travel will be difficult most of the day.

Once the snow ends Saturday evening, another stretch of cold weather settles into the region. Highs fall into the 10s and single digits, and morning lows drop below zero.