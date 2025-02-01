Scattered light snow today and strong winds

Good Saturday morning! While temperatures are mild this morning in the mid-20s, winds out of the southeast are strong. It’s feeling like the low-teens and single digits this morning. Scattered snow is likely today with a dusting to 1″ of snowfall possible for the Twin Cities. Snow picks up between 9-10 am and ends near 3 pm.

Steadier snowfall is likely across northeastern Minnesota where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 10 am today through midnight. Areas under the advisory can expect 2″ to 4″ of snowfall by late tonight, with higher totals right along the North Shore where a Winter Storm Warning is in place.