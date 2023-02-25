Saturday Forecast

SATURDAY WEATHER IMPACT – OPTIMAL: Sunshine, Warmer

MUST WATCH: MON & WED – Wintry Mix Monday, Light Snow Wednesday.

MINNESOTA’S WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST:

Happy Weekend! Sunshine and milder temperatures are set to return for your Saturday. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 20s. Clouds will increase on Sunday, and so will the temperatures. Expect mid 30s by the afternoon and evening.

This warm up will be ahead of a system that will bring a mainly rain and some snow mix to much of the state on Monday. That’ll be followed up by another chance of light snow Tuesday and into Wednesday. Otherwise, look for a fairly calm and seasonable week ahead!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece /Chris.Reece@KSTP.com

TODAY:

Mostly sunny and not as cold.

High: 25

Wind: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and cold.

Low: 6

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY:

Mostly Sunny early, then increasing clouds in the evening.

High: 35

Wind: E 10-15 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with rain and snow. Chance of precipitation is 90%

Low: 29

Wind: W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain and snow. Chance of precip is 90%

High: 34

Low: 21

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mild.

High: 33

Low: 23

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Chance of precipitation is 50%

High: 32

Low: 18

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and colder.

High: 28

Low: 14

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and seasonable.

High: 32

Low: 21