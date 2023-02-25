Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for February 25, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Storm WATCH is in effect for northwest Wisconsin Sunday night through Monday morning.

This was the perfect weather to get out and enjoy all the fresh snow we got this week! Despite temperatures in the low and mid 20s, the sun is high enough to do plenty of melting. As winds get light overnight, that will lead to scattered fog developing. There could be some locally dense pockets south and west of the Twin Cities. We have another mainly sunny day on tap tomorrow, before our next round of wintry weather Sunday night into Monday.

Ice is the bigger concern with this next system. Temperatures will start below freezing Sunday night, and southeast winds will pull in more moisture from the south. In the Twin Cities, our window for ice is very narrow, but there could be a thin glaze before changing over to rain before sunrise Monday. Farther north and northeast, temperatures stay below freezing for a few more hours. That could allow for up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation in northwest Wisconsin. Of course, driving and walking would be difficult with that much ice, but isolated power outages are possible too.

Colder air wraps in later on Monday morning, changing the rain and icy mix to all snow. Up to an inch or two is possible in the Twin Cities, depending on when it changes to all snow. A few more inches of snow is possible toward Duluth and northwest Wisconsin. Any snow on top of ice would be especially dangerous for driving.

Overall, the remainder of the upcoming week will be quieter. There is another chance for snow on Wednesday, with light accumulations possible. Temperatures will generally hold in the seasonable low to mid 30s, with the exception of Thursday, where highs drop into the low and mid 20s.