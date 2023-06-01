Same pattern holds now into the weekend, with heat, humidity and some PM storm chances

Good evening! We’re looking at scattered storms again in place tonight, with some small hail, downpours and gusty winds possible. Like the last couple of nights, we are not looking at widespread rain or storms. However, those locations that see a storm or two will see some heavy rainfall.

Today’s high temperatures were again in the 90s, reaching 91° in the Twin Cities (a degree shy of our record high of 92°, set back in 1939). Our overnight lows do leave something to be desired when it comes to comfortable sleeping weather as lows stay near 70° tonight into the weekend forecast.

Scattered showers and storms stay in the forecast tomorrow, especially afternoon and evening. Isolated strong storms are possible. Storm chances start to decrease a little into the weekend, especially by Sunday. Right now, it’s looking like most of next week remains quite warm, even hot.

Have a wonderful night!