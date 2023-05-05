Rounds of scattered showers and storms into the weekend, temperatures still trend warm
Good evening and Happy Cinco de Mayo! Scattered showers and storms are likely tonight across the metro, southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. Spotty showers and isolated storms remain the forecast Saturday morning, but we’ll get some dry periods as well. Scattered storms and isolated severe storms are possible Saturday late afternoon and evening, especially across southern Minnesota. While we keep the chance for showers and storms Saturday night, with scattered storms again returning Sunday late afternoon and evening, we aren’t looking at a washout either Saturday or Sunday. In fact, most of Sunday looks to be dry, and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Most of the state of Minnesota into western-Wisconsin could see about 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall from tonight through Sunday night.
Have a wonderful weekend!