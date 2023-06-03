Rinse and repeat forecast continues into the weekend – Chris

Good Saturday, and welcome to the weekend! Our rinse and repeat forecast continues this weekend. High temperatures today will top out around 90°.

Tonight will be pleasant and seasonable, though still humid. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Sunday will once again be hot and humid with an isolated Thunderstorm, though the chance will be lower than today. High temperatures will again reach the lower 90s.

We’ll do this ONE MORE TIME on Monday, but this time the chance for showers and storms will be associated with a COLD FRONT! Tuesday and the rest of next week will be cooler, and much less humid. Sunshine will rule the skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, which, although cooler, is still warmer than the normal temperature this time of the year.