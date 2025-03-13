Record warmth to thunderstorms expected Friday – Chris

Spring warmth remains in full swing with today’s highs making it into the 60s for most. It gets even warmer tomorrow—potentially breaking records with highs in the 70s. This stretch of beautiful weather is still expected to come to a stormy end this weekend as a strong system moves in.

By Friday night, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop, and for the first time this year, parts of Minnesota face a risk for severe weather. Southern and eastern Minnesota—including the Twin Cities—are under a marginal risk (level 1 of 5), while areas closer to I-90 have a slight risk (level 2 of 5). The main threats will be gusty winds and small hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Then, in true March fashion, cold air rushes in behind the system on Saturday. Winds pick up, and rain showers will mix with snow as temperatures tumble from the 50s into the 20s by nightfall. By Sunday, it’ll feel much more like winter again, with highs only in the 30s and plenty of sunshine.

If you’re loving the spring preview, don’t worry—another warm-up is in store early next week. As always, March loves to keep us guessing! A chance for snow arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That system bears some watching as it shows signs of being plowable if it comes to fruition. Minnesota’s Weather Authority has our eye on it!

Stay tuned for updates, and enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece