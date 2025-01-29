Record temps set to return tomorrow – Chris

Good Wednesday evening! We’re over the hump and headed into the weekend. Temperatures will remain mild into the overnight hours with lows only falling to about 30 degrees. The temperature pendulum then swings wildly in the warm direction on Thursday as a warm front lifts northward overnight.



Abundant sunshine and south winds will help to bring near record or record setting highs to the state. The forecast high right now is 48°, which would tie the old record for the day set in 1989, but it’s possible many could make it to 50° before the day ends.



Colder air then returns by Friday into the weekend. A change then arrives in the pattern that could bring more active weather around here. Friday and Saturday do bring chances for snow showers as of now. The chances of snow may finally return to our state, but of course, that’s a big time MAYBE for now.



Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece