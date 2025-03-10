Record setting highs possible this afternoon – Chris

What a difference a week makes! Just days ago, we were digging out from a major winter storm, and now much of that snow is rapidly melting away. Today’s sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures near 70 could make this our warmest day of the year so far—possibly even surpassing the record of 66 set back in 2015. If you’ve been waiting for a taste of spring, today is delivering in a big way!

Tonight turns cold again with a cold front sending overnight lows into the 10s and 20s. By midweek, we’ll be watching an even bigger warm-up, as a strong storm system pushes in. This could send temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s once again, potentially setting more records.

But just as quickly as warmth returns, a major shift is on the way. This system is packing a punch, with the potential for strong thunderstorms ahead of it and a switch to snow on the back side. It’s classic March weather—one foot in spring, the other still stuck in winter.

It’s still too early to know the exact details, but one thing is certain: March loves to keep us on our toes. Soak up the sunshine while you can!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece