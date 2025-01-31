Record highs to snowflakes in a matter of days – Chris

Good Thursday evening! We set a record high of 52° earlier this afternoon, shattering the old record of 48° set back in 1989! Now we focus on a pattern that starts to look a bit more like Winter here in Minnesota.

Colder air then returns tomorrow and into the weekend. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Saturday starts with clouds and temperatures in the 20s. By the afternoon, snow flakes are possible with minor accumulation north of I-94 upwards of 1 inch. Highs will be in the middle 30s. Another backside wave of precipitation arrives on Sunday, this could bring a mix of rain and snow showers.

Reality returns early next week. Highs are in the teens Monday and Tuesday, and chances for snow exist in some capacity each and every day next week. None of them look like major winter storms just yet. That said, if there’s a pattern that snow lovers can cash in on, THIS is that kind of pattern to make it happen!

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece