Record highs Sunday, staying hot Monday

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for May 11, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

First things first, there were several record highs around Minnesota Sunday. Nearly every long-term site set a record today; Rochester is the odd one out.

I want to note two of these records. First, the Twin Cities reached a new record of 90°, marking the metro’s first 90° day of the year. And then there is International Falls. The previous record high was 83° in the alleged icebox of the state. International Falls reached 95° Sunday. Typically, temperature records are broken by a few degrees. Smashing a record like that is stunning, and another sign of weather getting pushed to the extremes.

Highs remain in the upper 80s to around 90° through the first half of the week. Northern Minnesota might set more records Monday and Tuesday. Add in more gusty, dry winds, and the fire danger remains high. Red Flag Warnings continue for most of the state on Monday.

In addition, an Air Quality Alert is in effect Monday for the Twin Cities metro and the western half of Minnesota. This is not for wildfire smoke, but for ground level ozone. This typically happens during the warm months. If you have chronic respiratory issues, limit time outside Monday.

Starting Tuesday, a little more moisture creeps in from the east. You will notice the humidity go up through midweek. A pop-up t-shower is possible east of I-35 Tuesday, and across a larger portion of the state Wednesday.

Thursday remains the best chances for rain and storms this week. A welcome soaking rain is likely, and some storms could produce some hail.

Following the storms, showers linger Friday and Saturday, but you will notice a big shift in temperatures. Highs could struggle to reach the 60s by next weekend.