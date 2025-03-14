Record Highs, Strong T-Storms Today then Windy and Much Colder Saturday.

Record High Temperatures expected this afternoon in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid to upper 70s and Hazy Sunshine along with Gusty Southeast Winds at 15 to 25 mph – the Record High for March 14 is 73 Degrees set in 2012 and the Average High is 41 Degrees.

Rapid Changing Weather this evening in the Twin Cities with T-Storms approaching after 7 p.m. from the south in a long line. The approaching line of T-Storms will have Strong Gusty Wind Gusts of 35 to 55 mph with even 60 mph Gusts possible on the leading edge of the T-Storms followed by Brief Heavy Rainfall and Hail. Tornado Risk is low but possible especially from Northfield/Cannon Falls and south toward Rochester and Winona. Rainfall will vary greatly because of T-Storms in which one area could see 1″ of Rain and another area nearby less than .25″ of Rain. The main push of T-Storms will exit the Twin Cities area by 12 a.m. and then expect Lighter Winds, Light Rain, Drizzle and Patchy Fog from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday with temperatures around 50 Degrees.

Ice and Heavy Snow will cause Very Difficult Driving Conditions Tonight into Saturday along a line from International Falls to Alexandria to Marshall and points west into the eastern Dakotas including Bemidji, Fergus Falls, Thief River Falls, Crookston, Fargo, ND., Grand Forks, ND and Watertown, SD. Blizzard Conditions will also be possible and some Snowfall Totals could be more than 9″ of Snow.

Rapid Weather Changes moving into the Twin Cities after 9 a.m. Saturday with Winds quickly Increasing from the West-Northwest at 20 to 30 mph and temperatures falling from the mid 40s at 9 a.m. to the low 30s by 1 p.m. and upper 20s by 7 p.m. Skies will be Cloudy with Scattered Snow Showers that could limit visibility at times in the afternoon but Snow Accumulations other than a Dusting expected. Decreasing Clouds late Saturday night with Gusty Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph and temperatures in the low 20s by 7 a.m. Sunday. Wind-Chills Saturday afternoon in the low 20s then in the low teens Sunday morning.

Chilly start on Sunday with Sunny Skies and Breezy Northwest at 10 to 20 mph then Light Winds in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 Degrees.

Saint Patrick’s Day Monday will be Sunny and Windy with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Degrees. Cooler on Tuesday with Increasing Clouds and Rain Sprinkles and highs in the low 50s.

Next Storm System moving into the Upper Midwest will bring Rain and Heavy Snow Wednesday March 19. Right now it appears the Heaviest Accumulating Snow will be along a line from Rochester to Green Bay, Wisconsin and points south toward Madison, WI and Milwaukee although of course all of this could change so catch updated Forecast. JONATHAN YUHAS