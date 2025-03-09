Record highs likely Monday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for March 9, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities hit 60° for the first time this year on Sunday. I say we do that at least three more times this week.

Southwest winds pick up on Monday, pushing temperatures into record territory around most of Minnesota. In the Twin Cities, the record is 66° (set in 2015). I have a high of 68° in the metro Monday, with 70s likely in west-central Minnesota.

Since the ground is drying out and the air is very dry, Red Flag Warnings are likely in west-central Minnesota. That means no burning Monday afternoon from Willmar, St. Cloud, and Bemidji to the west.

After a brief drop into the 30s and 40s Tuesday, another warm-up arrives for the second half of the work week. 50s Wednesday, 60s Thursday, and near 70° on Friday.

However, the warm air Friday is ahead of a strong storm system. Initially, Minnesota sees rain and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. Then, as strong, cold winds wrap in Saturday, that changes to snow. A flash freeze is also possible as temperatures drop below freezing in the afternoon.

There is still a long time before that storm arrives, and the details will become clearer later this week. But if you have plans on Saturday, this is something to watch.