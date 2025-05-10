Record highs are likely on Mother’s Day

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 10, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Mother’s Day could be record-breaking across a large part of Minnesota. Record highs are likely Sunday afternoon. Here is a list of the current records, and the forecast highs Sunday:

Record High Forecast Twin Cities: 88° (1900) 90° St. Cloud: 90° (1911) 91° Brainerd: 92° (1900) 92° Rochester: 89° (2022) 81°

Winds will pick up on Sunday too. South gusts of 30-35 mph are likely. If you are taking mom somewhere outside, plan on the gusty conditions. There is also a Red Flag Warning for most of Minnesota. Do not do any burning Sunday, and please be careful if you are making mom a meal on the grill.

Highs stay in the mid to upper 80s through the first half of the week. Starting Tuesday, humidity will creep into the state. On Wednesday, there could be a stray shower or storm, but this should not affect too much outside.

The bigger chance for storms is Thursday. Some of these storms could be strong or severe, depending on where the fronts are positioned around the region. It is too early for specific timing or locations, but this is something you should watch over the next week.