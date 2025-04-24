Rainy Thursday then Nice Weekend followed by Strong to Severe T-Storms Monday.

Rainy and Cool Today in Twin Cities with Periods of Rain Today, Tonight and ending around 9 a.m. Friday. Severe T-Storms not expected Today but some Thunder is possible at times this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be Cool Today only in the low 50s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph and lows overnight will be in the mid 40s with Light Northeast Winds and areas of Patchy Fog.

Rain ending around 9 a.m. in the Twin Cities then Decreasing Clouds Friday afternoon and becoming Partly Cloudy Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 Degrees and Northeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Friday night with some areas of Patchy Fog by Saturday morning with lows near 40 Degrees and Light Winds.

Mainly Sunny on Saturday with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and highs in the mid 60s. Sunday starts Sunny then Increasing Clouds in the afternoon with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid 60s. T-Storms likely Sunday night into Monday morning and some of the T-Storms could produce Gusty Winds and Hail with lows in the upper 50s.

FORECAST FIRST ALERT MONDAY APRIL 28 FOR AFTERNOON & EVENING SEVERE T-STORM RISK: Monday will bring T-Storms early in the morning then Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Muggy and Much Warmer with highs in the upper 70s and dew point temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Scattered T-Storms redevelop Monday afternoon in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas and some could be Severe Monday afternoon and evening with the Risk for Large Hail, Heavy Rains, Damaging Winds and Tornadoes. Calmer Weather expected on Tuesday along with Cooler temperatures. JONATHAN YUHAS