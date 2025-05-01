Rainy this afternoon and Cloudy Cool Friday then Sunny and Warm Weekend.

Skies Today in the Twin Cities mainly Cloudy but Peeks of Sun possible now until 3 p.m. with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain and embedded T-Storms ( nothing Severe ) after 4 p.m. and becoming more widespread after 6 p.m. with Rainfall amounts late this afternoon into early Friday morning ranging from .10″ to .25″ across the Twin Cities. Rain becoming lighter after 10 p.m. with lows by sunrise ( 6:00 a.m. ) Friday in the mid 40s. Winds from the East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph Today then from the Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will bring a Cool Conditions with Cloudy Skies and Spotty Light Rain Showers followed by some Clearing in the late afternoon after 4 p.m. Highs Friday only in the low to mid 50s with North Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies and Patchy Fog with some Scattered Light Frost possible in low lying areas outside the I-494/I-694 loop by 6 a.m. Saturday with lows in mid the upper 30s in outlying areas to near 40 degrees inside the I-494/I-694 loop.

Much Warmer this Weekend with Mainly Sunny Skies Saturday and Sunday and highs near 70 degrees Saturday and into the mid 70s. Temperatures will continue to be in the 70s Monday through next Wednesday and this will lead to lots of Spring Blooms. JONATHAN YUHAS