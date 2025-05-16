Rainy Friday night and Very Cool Cloudy Saturday then Warmer with some Sun on Sunday.

Much Cooler temperatures along with Rainy Conditions will continue this Friday evening in the Twin Cities with the Rain becoming Lighter by Saturday morning. Temperatures will slowly fall from the low 50s this evening into the mid 40s by Saturday morning with West-Northwest Winds at 15 to 25 mph.

Cloudy with Sprinkles Saturday morning otherwise remaining Cloudy with Chilly Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph Saturday afternoon and highs only in the low 50s which is 20 degrees below average for May 17 in the Twin Cities. Cloudy Saturday night with Lighter Winds and lows by Sunday morning in the low 40s. Patchy Frost with lows in the 30s expected in western Minnesota mainly near the Minnesota/South Dakota/North Dakota border.

Cloud and Sun Mix on Sunday with Lighter Northeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph and still Cooler than average but a better day for outdoor activities with highs in the low 60s.

Upcoming Week will bring more Rain from Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures still below average with highs in the low 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday with Breezy Conditions. Wednesday brings Partly Cloudy Skies and Lighter Winds with highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant Weather Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday.

Memorial Day Weekend ( Saturday May 24 through Monday May 26 ) Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies with Isolated T-Storms possible on Monday. Expected high temperatures in the Twin Cities in the mid to upper 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS