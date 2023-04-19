Rainy & Cool with River Flooding Continuing.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

The Rain from this Wednesday morning has moved off to the east and most of Today will be Windy with some Peeks of Sun between 1pm and 4pm otherwise Cloudy and Unseasonably Cool with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s ( average is upper 50s ).  Rain and T-Storms will quickly redevelop over extreme southern Minnesota near the Iowa border after 4pm and move into the Twin Cities after 5pm and then continue into the evening and Thursday morning hours – T-Storms could produce +1” of Rain in Spots and Hail.  Farther south Tornadoes will be possible Today in Iowa, Nebraska and northern Missouri including the Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City areas.    

Rainy and Windy Weather continues Thursday in Twin Cities with T-Storms possible too mainly from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border and points east.  Heaviest Rain will occur Thursday morning with embedded T-Storms.  Northern Minnesota from Moorhead to Brainerd to Duluth and points north will see +3” of Snow and some Freezing Rain Thursday.  Windy and Cold on Friday with morning Flurries then remaining Cold into the weekend with Gusty Northwest Winds.  Monday will be nicer with Lighter Winds and Sunshine along with temperatures in the mid 50s ( average is low 60s ).  

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week with 1”-2” or more of precipitation ( Rain & Snow northern MN northwestern WI ) falling Today, Thursday and into Friday. Additional precipitation in form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April.

Major River Flooding is expected this week and into the upcoming weekend on the Crow River at Delano, Saint Croix River at Stillwater, Minnesota River at Granite Falls, Montevideo, Savage and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings. 

** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. this Thursday April 20th.

TODAY:  

Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Peeks  of  Sun  12  p.m.  to  4  p.m  then  Rain  and  T-Storms  after  5  p.m.  and  some  of  the  T-Storms  could  produce  Heavy  Downpours  and  Hail.  Chance  for  Rain  and  T-Storms  is  100%.

 HIGH:  45  Degrees. 

Wind:  East  at  15  to  25  mph  along  with  Higher  Gusts.

TONIGHT:  

Cloudy  with  areas  of  Fog  and  Windy  with  Rain  and  T-Storms.  Chance  for  Rain  and  T-Storms  is  100%.

LOW:   40  Degrees.    

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  10  to  20  mph.

THURSDAY:  TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Cloudy  and  Windy  with  Periods  of  Rain  and  Thunder.  Chance  for  Rain  and  Thunder  is  100%.  HIGH:  46  Degrees.  

Wind:  East  at  10  to  20  mph  in  the  AM  then  Winds  Shift  West  at  10  to  20  mph  in  PM.  

JONATHAN YUHAS