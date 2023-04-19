Rainy & Cool with River Flooding Continuing.

The Rain from this Wednesday morning has moved off to the east and most of Today will be Windy with some Peeks of Sun between 1pm and 4pm otherwise Cloudy and Unseasonably Cool with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s ( average is upper 50s ). Rain and T-Storms will quickly redevelop over extreme southern Minnesota near the Iowa border after 4pm and move into the Twin Cities after 5pm and then continue into the evening and Thursday morning hours – T-Storms could produce +1” of Rain in Spots and Hail. Farther south Tornadoes will be possible Today in Iowa, Nebraska and northern Missouri including the Des Moines, Omaha and Kansas City areas.

Rainy and Windy Weather continues Thursday in Twin Cities with T-Storms possible too mainly from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border and points east. Heaviest Rain will occur Thursday morning with embedded T-Storms. Northern Minnesota from Moorhead to Brainerd to Duluth and points north will see +3” of Snow and some Freezing Rain Thursday. Windy and Cold on Friday with morning Flurries then remaining Cold into the weekend with Gusty Northwest Winds. Monday will be nicer with Lighter Winds and Sunshine along with temperatures in the mid 50s ( average is low 60s ).

Flooding on streams and rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin will continue this week with 1”-2” or more of precipitation ( Rain & Snow northern MN northwestern WI ) falling Today, Thursday and into Friday. Additional precipitation in form of Rain and Snow will add more water to all area Streams and Rivers and Flooding will likely continue on Minnesota and Wisconsin Streams and Rivers into late April.

Major River Flooding is expected this week and into the upcoming weekend on the Crow River at Delano, Saint Croix River at Stillwater, Minnesota River at Granite Falls, Montevideo, Savage and Mississippi River at St.Paul and Hastings.

** TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m. this Thursday April 20th.

TODAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Peeks of Sun 12 p.m. to 4 p.m then Rain and T-Storms after 5 p.m. and some of the T-Storms could produce Heavy Downpours and Hail. Chance for Rain and T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 45 Degrees.

Wind: East at 15 to 25 mph along with Higher Gusts.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with areas of Fog and Windy with Rain and T-Storms. Chance for Rain and T-Storms is 100%.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: TORNADO DRILL MN WITH OUTDOOR SIREN TEST 1:45 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.

Cloudy and Windy with Periods of Rain and Thunder. Chance for Rain and Thunder is 100%. HIGH: 46 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 20 mph in the AM then Winds Shift West at 10 to 20 mph in PM.

JONATHAN YUHAS