Rainy and damp today for Election Day

Today's weather in the Twin Cities brings periods of rain this morning until around 6 p.m. this evening and some areas could see 1/2″ of rainfall. It will be damp and chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s and northeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Today’s weather in the Twin Cities brings periods of rain this morning until around 6 p.m. this evening and some areas could see 1/2″ of rainfall today. It will be damp and chilly with temperatures in the mid 40s and northeast winds at 5-15 mph. Cloudy most of tonight then gradually becoming partly cloudy after 3 a.m. with some patchy fog developing toward 5 a.m. Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s and northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will bring a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 50 degrees and winds from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph switching to the southwest at 5-10 mph in the late afternoon. Partly cloudy with frost by Thursday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday and Friday look pleasant for November with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s and lows in the 30s. Saturday starts dry, but rain will develop after 6 p.m. and continue into Sunday morning then clearing and breezy Sunday afternoon with highs both Saturday and Sunday in the low to mid 50s. JONATHAN YUHAS