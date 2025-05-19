Rainy and Cool Today through Wednesday.

A wet period of weather will start late this afternoon in the Twin Cities and continue through Tuesday and then ending on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 1″ to 2″ expected for the area but no Severe Weather expected as Twin Cities will be on the Cool side of Storm System keeping Severe T-Storms to the south of Minnesota.

Cloud and Sun Mix in the Twin Cities this morning then mainly Cloudy this afternoon with Scattered Showers and T-Storms developing after 4 p.m. and becoming more widespread this evening. Winds will be Gusty from the East at 15 to 25 mph with +30 mph Gusts this afternoon and this will make Today’s high of 60 Degrees feel more like the low 50s. Cloudy, Windy and Wet Tonight with Rain and T-Storms likely with lows in the mid 40s.

Cloudy, Wet, Windy and Cold on Tuesday in the Twin Cities with Rain and some Thunder likely. Highs only in the upper 40s with Cold Gusty East Winds at 15 to 25 mph and +30 mph Gusts at times. Rain continues into Tuesday evening with low temperatures in the mid 40s by Wednesday morning.

Rain likely Wednesday morning then becoming Scattered Rain Showers Wednesday afternoon and eventually ending. Winds will becoming lighter too from the North at 10 to 20 mph in the morning and 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Sunny, Breezy and Cool for late May on Thursday with highs in low to mid 60s. Sunny and Warmer Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day Weekend ( Saturday through Monday ). Sunny to Partly Cloudy with an Isolated T-Storm possible on Sunday & Monday but most areas Dry. Highs in the upper 60s on Saturday then near 70 Degrees on Sunday and Monday. Average high for this time of year is in the low 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS