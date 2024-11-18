Rain, wind, and a little snow this week

First, some good news! Highs stay in the mid 50s Monday and Tuesday. And that concludes the good news portion of this forecast. Unless you like rain, wind, cold temperatures, and a little snow—then you will love what follows.

Monday morning starts off dry with some sun as you get out the door. Rain moves in from the south through the afternoon, arriving in the Twin Cities after 3:00 PM. Round of steady rain continue through Tuesday morning, and a rumble of thunder is possible too.

Rain totals near an inch are likely across most of the state. Temperatures fall into the 40s Tuesday afternoon, and get even colder Wednesday.

Light snow is likely across western Minnesota most of Wednesday. Cities west of St. Cloud will likely see some light accumulations. In the Twin Cities, expect on and off snow showers Wednesday into Thursday, but with the light snow and gusty winds, it will be tough to get much to stick. Maybe a dusting at most.

Highs drop into the 30s Wednesday, and stay there through the rest of the week. For some perspective, these temperatures are closer to our normal for this time of year. Say goodbye to the warm fall weather!