Rain tonight, sunshine this weekend, and a Monday to watch closely – Chris

Good Thursday evening, friends!

Steady rain has moved into Minnesota, and it’s here to stay through the rest of the evening. Expect waves of showers—some light, some heavier—to continue overnight. A few of those may linger into the Friday morning commute, especially south and east of the metro, so plan for some extra time if you’re hitting the road early.

Once the rain clears out, Friday shapes up pretty nicely. We’ll see skies begin to clear with highs near 60, setting the stage for what looks to be a beautiful spring weekend.

Saturday will be mild and partly cloudy, making it a great day for anything outdoors. Most of Sunday will follow suit, with another day of highs in the 60s and dry conditions during the day. But keep an eye to the sky Sunday evening—showers and storms are expected to develop, especially overnight.

Looking ahead to Monday, confidence continues to grow in the potential for strong to severe storms across parts of Minnesota. Because of that increasing threat, Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a Forecast First Alert to make sure you’re aware and prepared. Timing and details will come into better focus over the weekend, but this is one of those days you’ll want to stay connected to the forecast.

Even with all these storm chances, it’s important to note: no day looks like a total washout. There will be plenty of dry stretches between the raindrops.

Stay dry tonight—and enjoy the weekend ahead!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece