Rain to change to snow Sunday afternoon

By KSTP

Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.

Today: Cloudy, breezy, occasional rain, mixing with and changing to snow later this afternoon. High: 35. Wind: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy this evening, a gradual clearing overnight. Low: 27.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, cool. 43/28.

Tuesday: Clouds return, late day snow developing, some mixed rain possible. 42/32.

Wednesday: Rain and snow in the morning, with occasional rain for the afternoon, ending after sunset. 43/31.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, near average. 46/30.

Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. 53/32.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance(20%) for showers. 53/30.