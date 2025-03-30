Rain to change to snow Sunday afternoon
Here’s your Sunday morning forecast from Meteorologist Mace Michaels.
Today: Cloudy, breezy, occasional rain, mixing with and changing to snow later this afternoon. High: 35. Wind: NNE 15-25 mph, gusts up to 35 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy this evening, a gradual clearing overnight. Low: 27.
Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, cool. 43/28.
Tuesday: Clouds return, late day snow developing, some mixed rain possible. 42/32.
Wednesday: Rain and snow in the morning, with occasional rain for the afternoon, ending after sunset. 43/31.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, near average. 46/30.
Friday: Partly cloudy, milder. 53/32.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a slight chance(20%) for showers. 53/30.