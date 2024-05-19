Rain & T-Storms Today after 4pm through Monday morning then Severe T-Storms possible on Tuesday.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms will move into the Twin Cities area after 4 p.m. this afternoon and becoming more Widespread with Heavy Downpours between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday. Highs Today ahead of the late afternoon T-Storms will be in the mid to upper 70s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Low temperatures overnight will be near 60 degrees.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms in the Twin Cities until 7 a.m. Monday then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon and Breezy with highs in the mid to upper 70s and Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Severe T-Storms and Heavy Rainfall look likely on Tuesday including the Twin Cities. The Severe T-Storm Threat right with Damaging Winds, Tornadoes and Hail now appears to be along a line from Fairmont to Mankato then northeast into the Twin Cities and points south including Rochester and east into western Wisconsin including Eau Claire and La Crosse. Heavy Rainfall area of +2″ will fall in areas from Marshall northeast through Alexandria and into the Brainerd Lakes Area. Tune into KSTP & KSTC for all the latest Weather Updates especially on Tuesday.

