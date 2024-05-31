Rain & storms to redevelop into the afternoon – Chris

Good Friday afternoon to one and all! Clouds and the dreary feel continues to hang around the southern half of Minnesota as a cold front slowly drags across the state. Into the afternoon, this will mean more storms and downpours developing, likely overtaking the metro right at the evening commute. While severe weather is not expected, this could create a few slow downs.

There is a chance for severe weather towards the end of this weekend. Saturday should be great with no issues. Expect sunshine after any early morning showers move out. Highs will top out in the upper 70s. Sunday is mostly dry, warm, and humid. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Sunday night is the period to watch as a cluster of storms develops across the Dakotas and races southeastward across Minnesota. This could bring a risk for damaging winds, and this is why the storm prediction center has a “marginal” and “slight” risk of severe weather across the state.



Another soaking rain chance arrives by Tuesday, and the week ahead as a whole continues our unsettled pattern.

Stay dry, y’all!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece