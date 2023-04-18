Rain, storms return to Minnesota as rivers keep rising

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for April 18, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Flood Warnings are in effect along many rivers in Minnesota, including the major waterways in the Twin Cities. More widespread—and potentially heavy—rain is in the forecast, so if you live near a river, be ready to take action as the water rises over the next several days.

The first round of rain moves in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. You might hear a few rumbles of thunder along with the rain. North of St. Cloud, some snow could mix in with the rain, but nothing will accumulate. Once the first round moves out Wednesday morning, most of the afternoon will be cloudy with on and off drizzle. The second round of rain and thunderstorms develops Wednesday evening and continues overnight. Some small hail is possible in these storms from southern Minnesota through the Twin Cities metro.

Rain totals of a half inch to an inch are likely across most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin, and potentially local totals near two inches. This rain could keep rivers rising through the end of the week. Farther north, light snow is likely from Brainerd to the north Thursday into Friday. A few inches of snow is possible. The rain and snow shut off this weekend, but the cold weather continues. Highs stay in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather continues early next week with temperatures starting to rebound into the mid and upper 50s.