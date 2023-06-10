Rain, storms push south Saturday evening

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 10, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A line of storms continues to push south through the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota. There were some damage reports in parts of Wright County. Howard Lake and Winsted had some tree damage and minor power outages. Parts of the south and west metro were lucky enough to get 1 to 2 inches of rain with this line. Those are the type of rain totals possible over southern Minnesota through sunset, with some locally higher totals possible too.

Behind the rain, we are treated to a couple days of seasonable weather! Highs drop into the low 70s on Sunday, which might feel a little chilly compared to this warm spring season. Monday stays in the mid to upper 70s as more clouds stream in from the north and east. Going through the next week, rain chances remain isolated at best. One weak cold front might bring a few showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. Then, by the end of next week, a few more storms are possible Friday and Saturday. Despite today’s rain, the north metro and central Minnesota are still in desperate need of a soaking.