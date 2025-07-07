Rain, storms move across the state Monday PM

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for July 7, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A line of storms will move across the state this afternoon through the evening. Some of the storms could have damaging winds and some hail west of a line from Brainerd to Redwood Falls. Storms are possible in western and central Minnesota through 8:00 PM.

As the storms move east, they could still have some downpours and gusty winds. The chance for storms in the Twin Cities starts closer to 7:00 PM. If you have early evening plans, I think they stay dry in the metro. After that, don’t be surprised if you are dealing with heavy rain and some lightning.

The storms end quickly in western Wisconsin by 11:00 PM. Rain chances are either zero or very low through the middle of the week. Highs stay in the mid 80s.

It is possible a couple storms develop on Thursday around the state, but they likely stay closer to the storm system farther to the west. When that moves over us on Friday, most of the day will be wet. Scattered storms are likely Friday morning, then again late in the day. Severe weather chances are low, but there could be widespread heavy rain around Minnesota.