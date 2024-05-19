Rain, storms likely Sunday night and Tuesday

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for May 19, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There is a Forecast First Alert for Tuesday. Widespread rain and storms are likely. Severe weather and heavy rain are possible across a large portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

We are starting a busy stretch of weather in Minnesota. There will be two rounds of widespread rain and storms, and both could bring locally heavy rain. The first round develops Sunday night, after midnight, across southern Minnesota. If you live from the Twin Cities to the south, you could lose a little sleep from these loud storms. Severe weather chances are low tonight, but there could be a storm the has some small hail or brief gusty winds south of the Minnesota River. Light rain could linger into the morning commute Monday, then the rest of the day will be dry. It is going to feel muggy Monday afternoon too! Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday is the day to watch, which is why there is a Forecast First Alert. Scattered rain and storms are possible early Tuesday morning, then another widespread round of storms develops late in the day. The afternoon and evening storms could have large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. There is still some uncertainly where the severe storms develop, but the best chances are from southern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. North and west of the severe weather, widespread heavy rain is likely. From Sunday night through Tuesday night, rain totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely across most of the state. The stronger storms could push local totals from 2 to 4 inches. That could lead to flash flooding, and potentially some higher rivers later in the week.

Stay with Minnesota’s Weather Authority for the latest on the severe weather and heavy rain potential Tuesday.