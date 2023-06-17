Rain, storm chances increase in the Twin Cities on Father’s Day

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 17, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Scattered storms are likely across southern and western Minnesota Saturday evening. Some of these storms could have small hail and locally heavy rain. As they push north and east, they will fall apart closer to the Twin Cities, but the metro could get a few light right showers tonight. On Father’s Day, the Twin Cities likely start with scattered rain and a few storms in the morning. A small area of low pressure will drift across eastern Minnesota Sunday afternoon, kicking up more isolated storms in the afternoon. All in all, there will be dry time for anything you have planned outdoors, but make sure you have a back-up plan inside in case a storm moves overhead.

The big story through the upcoming week will be a long stretch of hot temperatures. The entire work week will likely have highs at or above 90° in the Twin Cities. Humidity will go up too, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. By the end of the week, a front will stall across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The exact placement of this front is still up in the air. However, wherever it lands, there will be some beneficial rain chances for a few days.