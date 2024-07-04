Rain, storm chances continue on the Fourth of July

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for July 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Widespread rain continues late Thursday afternoon across the Twin Cities. Farther south, scattered storms are moving through Faribault, Owatonna, and Albert Lea. The highest rain chances are before sunset for most of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. However, there will be scattered showers and a few storms around near and after sunset. If your city held off on canceling fireworks tonight, there is a shot they could happen, but I hope they had a way to keep the charges dry. Rain totals in the Twin Cities should range from 0.25” to 0.50”, with some in the south metro getting closer to an inch.

The pattern stays unsettled through the holiday weekend. Each afternoon from Friday through Tuesday, there is a chance for isolated rain and storms in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. If you have things planned outside, go ahead and do them. There will be some places that get rain each day, but it is extremely difficult to pinpoint where storms could develop more than a few hours in advance. We will be sure to let you know where storms are developing this weekend. Expect temperatures close to average, ranging from the upper 70s to the low 80s.