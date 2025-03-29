Rain, snow, ice possible Saturday night, Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 29, 2025 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from the Twin Cities through central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Saturday night into Sunday. A combination of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow is possible.

This is going to be one of those forecasts where just a degree or two will make all the difference.

Widespread, cold rain continues from the Twin Cities to the south Saturday evening and overnight. Over an inch of rain is possible as temperatures hover in the mid 30s.

Farther north, where the cold air is a little deeper, sleet and freezing rain are possible from Willmar to St. Cloud into the Rice Lake area. Roads will likely turn slippery in central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin tonight, and stay icy Sunday morning. If you live in the north metro, keep a close eye on road reports, because you are right on that ice/rain cut-off!

North of there, from Alexandria to Brainerd to Duluth, it should mostly be snow. 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible along that line.

As I mentioned, just a degree or two will make the difference between accumulating ice and sleet, and slushy snow. Regardless, the impact will be the same: Driving will become increasingly difficult tonight in central Minnesota.

On Sunday, more cold air wraps in later in the day. A scattered, light wintry mix is possible in the morning, then slushy snow in the afternoon. If the Twin Cities gets any snow to stick, it would be less than an inch in the afternoon.

Temperatures stay in the low 40s to start the upcoming week. If you don’t get snow Saturday night, there is another shot of rain and snow arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday.