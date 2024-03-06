Rain, snow chances stay low as temperatures start to dip

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for March 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The clouds rolled into the Twin Cities Wednesday afternoon, but the air is still too dry for any rain to get to the ground. North-central and northwest Minnesota have the best chances for any light rain showers through the evening. Overnight, snow gradually mixes in with the rain as that line slides southeast. St. Cloud might get a sprinkle or light snow shower tonight, and the chances are even lower in the Twin Cities. By Thursday, most of the moisture is gone, leaving us with more clouds than sun. Temperatures start to dip through the next few days. Highs stay closer to 50° Thursday, then fall into the low 40s on Friday.

You should know the drill by now. Another strong surge of warm air is in the forecast next week. Temperatures start warming into the 50s on Sunday, and get into the 60s by Monday. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota could make another run at 70° on Tuesday. Rain chances are zero in this warm stretch. Remember that any day with gusty winds will result in a higher fire danger. Given how dry the grass is, it is probably smart to use extreme caution with any open flame over the next week.