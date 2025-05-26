Rain showers on the horizon – Chris

Good Monday evening

It’s been a mostly quiet and comfortable Memorial Day across Minnesota with just enough sunshine and mild temperatures to enjoy time on the lake, at the grill, or remembering those who served. If you’ve been up north for the weekend, your drive home should stay dry for most of the evening, but clouds are increasing and a few spotty showers may sneak in late tonight.

Tuesday brings cooler and more unsettled weather. Temperatures will hold in the mid 60s with scattered showers developing, mainly late in the day and into the evening. While it won’t be a washout, keep an umbrella close if you’ll be out running errands or commuting late.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday, but coverage will be spotty and temperatures will rebound a bit, reaching near 70. The real turnaround comes Thursday with sunshine and highs climbing into the mid 70s.

As we head toward the weekend, heat starts to build in. Friday will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s, and by Sunday and Monday, we’re pushing the upper 80s with increasing humidity. A few thunderstorms may pop up Saturday, but most of the weekend looks hot and mostly dry.

After a cool, damp stretch to end last week, summer warmth is waiting just around the corner

– Meteorologist Chris Reece