Rain returns tonight with an unsettled weekend ahead – Chris

Good Thursday evening to one and all!

After a beautiful midweek stretch, our weather is starting to shift once again. Clouds are thickening tonight and scattered showers will begin to develop late, mainly after midnight. Rain won’t be heavy, but it could make for a damp and dreary start to Friday.

Friday brings morning rain followed by isolated afternoon storms, especially south and east of the Twin Cities. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs around 70 under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks like the most active day of the weekend. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are likely, though severe weather is not expected. It won’t be an all-day washout, but keep an eye on radar if you have outdoor plans.

By Sunday, smoke from Canadian wildfires may return, creating hazy skies and lowering air quality across parts of the state. A few more scattered showers or storms will be possible, with highs holding near 70. The smoky pattern lingers into Monday with similar conditions and another chance for a passing shower.

Things begin to improve Tuesday as skies clear and temperatures rebound into the upper 70s. By midweek, it’ll feel like summer again with sunshine, heat, and humidity building. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will soar into the mid 80s, with the potential for storms returning Thursday night.

Keep the umbrella nearby this weekend and watch for hazy skies as wildfire smoke drifts back into the region

– Meteorologist Chris Reece