Rain returns to Minnesota Wednesday, arriving late in the Twin Cities

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for May 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

It is a beautiful evening across most of Minnesota! There are some clouds in the northwest corner of the state, closer to our next slow-moving storm system. That will slowly cross the state on Wednesday. Western Minnesota should see some rain in the morning, and then central Minnesota get it in the mid to late afternoon. Along the I-35 corridor, from the Twin Cities to Duluth, the rain should hold off until near or after sunset on Wednesday. Most of your outdoor plans in the metro should be fine Wednesday. Expect another day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The active pattern remains in the forecast through the end of the week. Friday and Saturday are trending warmer, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s both days. A stray shower or storm is possible on Friday, but if you are planning things outside on Saturday, that is the better chance for scattered storms. This low has slowed down a little bit, and that could allow for more moisture to come in from the south, and possibly fuel some stronger storms. Small chances for thunderstorms continue Sunday through the start of next week.