Rain ramps up as snow melt continues – Chris

Today has been a take a nap or two kind of day, and for the snow lovers such as myself, maybe shed a tear or two! Ha!

All joking aside, the fog, rain, and mild temperatures has really put a hurt on the snowpack around here with the brown ground really making a come back. Showers continue to ramp up this evening and will linger overnight into Saturday, and for some areas, there could be enough cold air wrapping into the system for a little sneaky skiff of snow to fall for some! The odds of this are most likely over parts of northwestern Wisconsin.

Showers or light snow will end after midday Saturday, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, meaning we’ll see some sun for the first time in a while! Highs will still be quite mild, into the upper 30s. Clouds return along with colder air for the following week. Highs Monday will remain mild as temps top out in the middle 30s, but colder air is coming. Highs only reach the upper 20s on Tuesday. There is a slight chance of a few flakes as an arctic cold front blows through. Highs are in the lower 20s to start 2025, and by January 2nd, highs could stay in the teens for highs!

I’m seeing signs of a COLD start to 2025. As far as snow chances joining the party, as always, we’ll see!

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece